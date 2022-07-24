Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is August.
City Streets Annual Chip Seal & Fog Seal Program: Work hours are 6 a.m.–5 p.m. Crews will be Fog-Sealing the 23 Road and G Road area on Monday; and Orchard Avenue from First Street to Seventh Street and South Broadway from the Colorado Highway 340 roundabout to South Camp Road on Thursday. Use caution in the areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early August, weather permitting.
Asphalt Seal-Coat Program: Various residential streets throughout the city are being treated with 24-hour closures. Go to www.ha5info.com/grandjunction for information. Anticipated completion is early August.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Projec, CDOT: Night work goes from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sundays through Fridays. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities. Expect ongoing daytime utility work with intermittent lane closures. Speed limit is reduced to 30 mph with a 10-foot width restriction through the length of the project. Anticipated completion is mid-November
Seventh Street from Horizon Drive to Patterson Road, Private Development: Expect intermittent southbound lane closures with traffic delays. Anticipated completion is early August.