Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement Project Phase 1: Work continues on Chipeta Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street and on White Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Both streets are closed to through traffic. Access for residents will be provided with no on-street parking. Anticipated completion is late July.
Annual City Street Chip Seal Program: Chip sealing and fog sealing continues on city streets including some on Orchard Mesa and Redlands. Expect delays and detours in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is late July, weather permitting.
31 Road and D Road, Guardrail Installation: Intersection will be closed Tuesday, July 27 only. A detour route will be in place.
G Road Utility Construction, from Spanish Trail Drive to the south entrance into Canyon View Park: G Road will be closed to through traffic starting Wednesday, from 24 1/2 Road to 24 Road. G Road access to Spanish Trail Drive will remain open from the east only.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes and delays on First Street, I-70 Business and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced through the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour routes at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15-mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
Orchard Avenue Gas Line Replacement from Third Street to Seventh Street, Xcel Energy: Expect delays and alternating one-lane traffic from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late August.