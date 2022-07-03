Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week.
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is July.
City Streets Annual Chip Seal Program: Work hours are 6 a.m.–5 p.m. Crews will fog seal South Broadway from Redlands Parkway roundabout to the Tiara Rado Golf Course area on Tuesday and Wednesday and Monument Road on Thursday. Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early August, weather permitting.
12th Street from Bunting Avenue to Kennedy Avenue, pedestrian flasher and sign upgrades: 12th Street will be single-lane traffic in each direction from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is early July.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work takes place from 7 p.m.7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities. Daytime utility work will be ongoing, with intermittent lane closures. Speed limit is reduced to 30 mph and a 10-foot width restriction through the project. A