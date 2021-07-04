Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement Project Phase 1: Work includes Chipeta Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street and White Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Construction will start July 7 and both streets will be closed to through traffic. Access for residents will be provided with no on-street parking. Anticipated completion is late July.
Annual City Street Chip Seal Program: Various city streets, including those on Orchard Mesa and the Redlands, will have chip sealing and fog sealing. Expect delays and possible detours in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion late July, weather permitting.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business, and Grand Avenue, as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place,. Speed limit is reduced to 15-mph. Access to local businesses is provided and will remain open. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15-mph. Resident access will be maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
Orchard Avenue Gas Line Replacement from Third Street to Seventh Street, Xcel Energy: Expect delays and alternating one-lane traffic from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is mid-July.