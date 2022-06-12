Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road BridgeReplacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
City Streets annual Chip Seal/Fog SealProgram: Work hours are 6 a.m.–5 p.m. Chip sealing will continue in the Redlands Sunday through Wednesday. Use caution in the areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early August, weather permitting.
South Rim Drive and Kansas AvenueReconstruction Project, Redlands: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays on South Rim Drive from Redlands Parkway to 23 Road and on Kansas Avenue south of South Rim Drive. Resident access will be maintained. Anticipated completion is mid-July.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work hours are 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. Expect one lane of travel in each direction during the night work activities. Daytime utility work will be ongoing with intermittent lane closures. Speed limit is reduced to 30 mph with a 10-foot width restriction throughout the length of the project. Anticipated completion is mid-November.