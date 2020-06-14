City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Chip/Fog Seal Program: Weather permitting, these streets are scheduled to be fog sealed this week:
Sunday and Monday: Patterson Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to First Street
Tuesday: 25 Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to Fountain Green and First Street from North Avenue to Orchard Avenue
Wednesday: 241/2 Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to Patterson Road and Riverside Parkway from Bananas Fun Park to Elam’s Hot Mix Plant.
Expect possible short term street closures resulting in moderate traffic delays. An alternate route is advised.
n 2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: Weather permitting, these activities will take place this week:
Concrete Removal and Replacement / Manhole Adjustments: in the Interstate Avenue area
Asphalt Milling: Legends Way, from Patterson Road to Grand Falls Drive; Grand Falls Drive, Pacino Way to Grand Cascade Way; 281/2 Road, Grand Falls Drive to the north end of pavement; Grandeur Court, 281/2 Road to west end of pavement; Summer Hill Way, 261/2 Road to Spring Crossing; Summer Vale Circle; Summer Crest Court; Summer Sage Court; Summer Breeze Court; Summer Bend Court.
Asphalt Paving: Mariposa Drive, Monument Road to Ridges Boulevard; 27 Road, B1/4 Road to B Road; B Road, 27 Road to o Clymer Drive; Grandeur Court, 281/2 Road to west end of pavement. Traffic Delays can be expected. Rolling lane closures will be utilized.
Alley Improvement Project from 10th Street to 11th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue: 11th Street will be closed to through traffic. There will be no alley access. Anticipated completion is late July.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: Expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access will remain on the north side of the highway. Anticipated completion is late June
n Building Maintenance, 400 Block White Avenue (225 N. Fifth St.): The 400 block of White Avenue will be closed to through traffic Tuesday morning. White Avenue will have access from Fourth Street only.