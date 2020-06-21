City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Chip/Fog Seal Program: Weather permitting, these streets are scheduled to be fog sealed this week:
Monday: West Independent Avenue from U.S. Highway 6&50 Frontage Road to 24¾ Road; H Road from 26½ Road to 27 Road; 27 from H roads to I-70 overpass;
Tuesday: West Pinyon Avenue to 25 Road; E. & W. Crete Circle north of W. Pinyon Ave; S. Commercial Drive & S. Westgate Drive north of W. Pinyon Avenue; Inland Avenue from 25 Road to S. Westgate Drive; Northgate from 25 to 25½ roads; Weslo Avenue from 25 Road to Northgate Drive; Industrial Court east of 25 Road
Wednesday: Commerce Blvd. from 25 to Patterson road; Mesa Court west of 25 Road; Industrial Blvd. from 25 to 24½ Road; F½ from 25 to 23¾ roads; F¼ from 24¾ to 24½ roads
Thursday: Commercial from Northgate to Westgate; Westgate from Weslo to Commercial; Northgate from Commercial to Patterson Road; Leland from 23¾ to 24 roads; Kassandra from 24 Road to Rae Lynn; Raye Lynn from Kassandra to Patterson Road; H¼ from 22 to 21¾ roads; 21¾ from H¼ Road to end of pavement; Bond from 21½ Road to end of pavement; 23¾ from G Road to end of pavement; 23½ from G Road to end of pavement.
Expect possible short-term street closures resulting in moderate traffic delays. Alternate route advised.
2020 Asphalt Overlay Program
Traffic delays can be expected and rolling lane closures will be utilized.
Concrete Removal and Replacement / Manhole Adjustments: Interstate Ave. Area
n Asphalt Milling: Galaxy Court/Galaxy Drive – G Road to N. End of Pavement; Centauri Ct/Centauri Drive – G Road to N. End of Pavement; Beta Place – Galaxy Drive to Centauri Drive; Alpha Place – Galaxy Drive to Centauri Drive; G 3/8 Road — 26½ Road to Flower St.; Flower St. – G 3/8 Road to N. End of Pavement; G½ Road – 2 ½ Road to Flower St.; Tulip Drive – G ½ Road to Flower St.; Chestnut Court – 26 ½ Road to E. End of Pavement
n Asphalt Paving: Legends Way – Patterson Road to Grand Falls Drive; Grand Falls Drive – Pacino Way to Grand Cascade Way; 28½ Road – Grand Falls Drive to N. End of Pavement; Grandeur Court – 28½ Road to W. End of Pavement; Summer Hill Way – 26 ½ Road to Spring Crossing; Summer Vale Circle; Summer Crest Court.; Summer Sage Court; Summer Breeze Court; Summer Bend Court.
n Alley Improvement Project from 10th Street to 11th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue: 11th Street will be closed to through traffic. There will be no alley access.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: Alternating one-lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access will remain on the north side of the highway.