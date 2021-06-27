Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
31 Road and D Road, Bridge Repair Project: D Road will be closed just east of 31 Road. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion -is early July
Annual City Street Chip Seal Program: Chip sealing will take place on various city streets including those on Orchard Mesa and Redlands. Expect delays and possible detours in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is late July, weather permitting.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT. Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, Interstate 70B, and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limited is reduced to 15 mph in the construction zone. Access to local businesses will be provided. Business access remains open. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is Ma.from
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures and detour routes at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to 15 mph with increased enforcement. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is November.
12 Road north of U.S. Highway 6 & 50, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 12 Road is closed to through traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route is in place.. Anticipated completion is early July.
19 Road Utility Construction, Private Development: 19 Road from U.S. Highway 6 & 50 to J Road is closed to through traffic. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion early July.
Orchard Avenue Gas Line Replacement from Third Street to Seventh Street, Xcel Energy. Expect delays and alternating one-lane traffic from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is early July.