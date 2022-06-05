Road closures and maintenance project may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road BridgeReplacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
City Streets Annual Chip Seal/Fog Seal Program: Work hours will be 6 a.m.–5 p.m. Chip sealing will take place on the Redlands Sunday through Wednesday. Use caution in the areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early August, weather permitting.
12th Street South of Horizon Drive, Street Repair: Work is Monday, June 6. Southbound 12th Street will be closed south of Horizon Drive, north of Patterson Road. A detour will be in place.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work will be from 7 p.m.–7 a.m., Sundays through Fridays. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities. Daytime utility work will be ongoing, with intermittent lane closures. Speed limited is reduced to 30 mph with a 10-foot width restriction throughout the length of the project. Anticipated completion is mid-November.