Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business Loop, and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced in the construction zone. Access to local businesses is provided and will remain open. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced with increased law enforcement. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is November.
12 Road north of U.S. Highway 6 & 50, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 12 Road is closed to through traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is early July.
12 Road and O Road Culvert Installation, Mesa County Road and Bridge: O Road will be closed west of 12 Road with a detour route in place. Anticipated completion is June 10.
19 Road Utility Construction, Private Development: 19 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 & 50 to J Road. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late June.
Orchard Avenue Gas Line Replacement from Third Street to Seventh Street, Xcel Energy: Expect alternating one-lane traffic from 8 a.m.– 5 p.m., Monday–Friday. Expect delays. Resident access will be provided. Anticipated completion is early July.