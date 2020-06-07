Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Chip Seal Program: Weather permitting, chip sealing will take place this week:
Sunday: Patterson Road from 24½ Road to First Street
Monday: South Camp from Broadway to Rimrock Road
Tuesday: 22 Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to H¼ Road; H Road from 22 Road to 21½ Road
Wednesday: 23 Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to H¼ Road; G Road from 23 Road to 25 Road
Expect possible short term street closures resulting in moderate traffic delays. Alternate routes are advised.
Asphalt Overlay Program: Weather permitting activities will include concrete removal and replacement/manhole adjustments in the Foresight Circle Area
Asphalt Milling:
Mariposa Drive, Monument Road to Ridges Boulevard
27 Road and B Road, B¼ Road to Clymer Drive
Legends Way, Patterson Road to Grand Falls Drive
Grand Falls Drive, Pacino Way to Grand Cascade Way
28½ Road, Grand Falls Drive to north end of pavement
North Grandeur Court, 28½ Road to west end of pavement
Traffic delays can be expected and rolling lane closures will be utilized.
Alley Improvement Project from 10th Street to 11th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue: 11th Street will be closed to through traffic. There will be no alley access. Anticipated completion is late July.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: Expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access will remain on north side of the highway. Anticipated completion is late June.