Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week.
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road BridgeReplacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
441 31 Road Utility Construction, Fire Station 8: Starting Monday, 31 Road will be closed to through traffic from D Road to D½Road. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is Friday.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect minor traffic delays. Anticipated completion is May.
North Avenue Waterline Construction from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business, Ute Water: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 to G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Ridges Boulevard Gas Main Bore, Xcel Energy: Ridges Boulevard will be alternating one-lane traffic from Mariposa Drive to Ridgeway Court. Expect delays during work hours. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is early April.
North Avenue and 28 Road Utility Construction, Xcel Energy: Starting Monday, 28 Road will be closed north and south of North Avenue. North Avenue traffic at 28 Road will be restricted to one lane each direction. Business access will be maintained. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is Wednesday.