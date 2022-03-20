Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
Completion of the 2021 Asphalt Overlay Project, Ridges Subdivision: Work is on the southbound lane of Ridgeway Drive and on Hidden Valley Drive on the westbound lane from 2422½and 2420 Hidden Valley Drive.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect minor traffic delays. Anticipated completion is May.
Waterline Construction on North Avenue from 29 Road to I-70B, Ute Water. Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Ridges Boulevard Gas Main Bore, Xcel Energy: Ridges Boulevard will be alternating one-lane traffic from Mariposa Drive to Ridgeway Court. Expect Delays during work hours. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is early April.
North Avenue and 28¼ Road Utility Construction, Xcel Energy: Starting Monday, 28¼ Road will be closed south of North Avenue. North Avenue traffic at 28¼ Road will be restricted to one-lane eastbound only.
520 28 Road Utility Construction, Private Resident: Work will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with alternating one-lane traffic along 28½ Road from Bunting Avenue to Elm Avenue. Expect delays.
D½ Road west of 32 Road Utility Construction, Xcel Energy: Work is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. D½ Road will be closed west of 32 Road. A detour route will be in place.