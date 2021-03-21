Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway is expected to reopen this week. Riverfront Trail will be closed until early April. Follow detour around construction activities.
Ridges Irrigation Replacement Project: Pipeline construction is complete. Asphalt patching and concrete replacement will be completed by mid-April.
Lorey Drive Improvement Project: Lorey Drive will be closed to through traffic west of First Street. Business and residential access will remain open. Anticipated completion is mid-April.
G Road Irrigation Project: G Road will be intermittently closed to through traffic from 24 Road to 24 1/2 Road. Resident access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is mid-April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
F Road from 34 Road to 35 Road, Culvert Replacement Project, Mesa County Construction Division: F Road will is to through traffic but reopens Mondays and weekends. A detour will be in place. Anticipated completion is Friday.
First Street from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, Gas Line Replacement Project, Xcel Energy: Starting Monday night, First Street will be closed from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, from 9 p.m.– 5:30 a.m. A detour route will be in place. First Street will remain daily from 6 a.m.–9 p.m. with no delays anticipated. Completion of night work will be April 16. Asphalt patching and cleanup will start the following week.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access will be maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction is from Canary Lane to Dressell Drive. Expect single lane closures. Work hours are from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
G Road Power Pole Renovation Project from 26 1/2 Road to 27 Road, Grand Valley Power: Expect possible alternating one-lane traffic through the work zone and delays. Work hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is late April.