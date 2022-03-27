Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect minor traffic delays. Anticipated completion is May.
Waterline Construction on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business, Ute Water: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Ridges Boulevard Gas Main Bore, Xcel Energy: Ridges Boulevard is alternating one-lane traffic from Mariposa Drive to Ridgeway Court: Expect delays during work hours. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion, including restoration is April 8.
Utility Construction, North Avenue from 28 1/2 Road to 29 Road, Xcel Energy: North Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction during normal work hours. 281/2 Road, south of North Avenue will be closed this week: There will be intermittent lane closures on 29 Road at North Avenue. Expect delays.
Utility Construction, Linden Avenue south of U.S. Highway 50, Private Development: Linden Avenue will be closed to through traffic this week. Use 27 Road for school buses and parent drop-off to Dos Rios Elementary School. Flaggers and signage will direct traffic.