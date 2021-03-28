Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Riverfront Trail will be closed until early April. Follow detour around construction activities.
Lorey Drive Improvement Project: Lorey Drive will be closed to through traffic west of First Street. Business and residential access will remain open. Anticipated completion is mid-April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, Gas Line Replacement Project, Xcel Energy:First Street is closed from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, from 9 p.m.– 5:30 a.m. A detour route will be in place. First Street will remain open daily from 6 a.m.–9 p.m. with no delays anticipated. Completion of night work will be April 16. Asphalt patching and cleanup will start the following week.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access will be maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction is from Canary Lane to Dressell Drive. Expect single lane closures. Work hours are from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
G Road Power Pole Renovation Project from 26 1/2 Road to 27 Road, Grand Valley Power: Expect possible alternating one-lane traffic through the work zone and delays. Work hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is late April.
12 Road North of Hwy 6 & 50, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 12 Road is closed to through traffic, a detour route will be in place. The road will open evenings and weekends. Anticipated completion is early July.
Q Road between 12 Road and 13 Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: Q Road is closed to through traffic, detour route will be in place. The road is open evenings and weekends. Anticipated completion is early July.