Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:

City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.

Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is late April.

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Construction has resumed. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is May.

Waterline Construction on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business, Ute Water: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.

34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.

Ridges Boulevard Gas Main Bore, Xcel Energy: Work will start Monday. Ridges Boulevard will be alternating one-lane traffic from Mariposa Drive to Ridgeway Court. Expect delays during work hours. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is early April.