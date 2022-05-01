Toni Williams helps the flow of traffic as construction rages on Seventh Street. A new study says Grand Junction residents spend an average of $1,500 a year extra on travel because of deteriorating roads, traffic congestion and lack of highway safety features.
Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road BridgeReplacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road only. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from 11th Streetto 16th Street, Utility Construction, Xcel Energy: Intermittent lane closures will occur on westbound North Avenue from 11th Street to 16th Street. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is mid-May.
28½ Road and B½ Roadintersection, Utility Construction, Xcel Energy: The intersection of 28½ Road and B½ Road will have alternating one-lane traffic in all four directions. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is Friday.
34 Road Government Highline Canal BridgeProject, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 to G Road. A detour route is be in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Grand Junction High School Project, Utility Construction: Seventh Street will be reduced to one lane each direction at Elm Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is late June.
Horizon Drive Utility Construction (Night Work), Private Development:
Horizon Drive will be closed just east of the 12th Street Roundabout Tuesday night through Friday night between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Access will remain open to the Safeway store and Budlong Street. A detour route will be in place.