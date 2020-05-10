Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Utility Construction, 31 Road from D ½ Road to E Road: 31 Road is closed to through traffic. Access for residents is provided. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May
New Fire Station Construction, 729 27 Road: Watch for trucks turning off of and on to 27 Road.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue Sidewalk and ADA Ramp Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect sidewalk and lane closures, for westbound North Avenue from 29 Road to Sixth Street. Work hours are sun-up to sun-down, Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion is May.
Utility Construction, 3210 E Road: E Road will be closed to through traffic from 32 Road to 32 1/2 Road. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is Friday.