Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge ReplacementProject: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
South Broadway, Street Crack-FillProject: Work is Monday through Wednesday, on South Broadway from 20¼ Road to 20½ Road and, 20½ Road from E½ Road to Rado Drive. Expect delays.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from 11th Street to 23rd Street, Utility Construction, Xcel Energy: Expect delays and intermittent lane closures on westbound North Avenue from 11th Street to 16th Street. Anticipated completion is mid-May.
Grand Junction High School Project, Utility Construction: Expect delays and intermittent, one-lane traffic on Seventh Street at Elm Avenue. Anticipated completion is late June
25 Road and I Road Culvert Replacement, Mesa County: I Road west of 25 Road will be closed Tuesday through Thursday. A detour route will be in place.
G Road from River Road to U.S. Highway 6 & 50, railroad crossing repair, Union Pacific: G Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from River Road to the highway, west of Western Slope Auto. A detour route will be in place.
Third Street from Colorado Avenueto Main Street, Gas Main Repair, Xcel Energy: Third Street will be closed from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. today from Colorado Avenue to Main Street. A detour route will be in place.