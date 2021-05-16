Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: The Colorado Riverfront Trail is closed from Fairview Avenue (within the Riverside neighborhood), south to the newly installed Dos Rios restroom structure, until May 24. Follow the detour route. Hale Avenue is closed and is not an alternative route.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business, and Grand Avenue, as well as possible street closures detour routes in place. The speed limit is reduced through the construction zone. Access to businesses are provided and open. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May 2022.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour routes at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m. –7 p.m., Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is November.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction continues from Canary Lane to Dressell Drive. Expect intermittent closures. Work hours are from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday –Saturday.
12 Road north of U.S. Highway 6 & 50, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 12 Road is closed to through traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early July.
O Road from 12 Road to 13 Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: O Road is closed to though traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early July.
19 Road Utility Construction, Private Development: 19 Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to J Road will be closed to through traffic beginning May 24. Resident access will be provided. Anticipated completion is late June.