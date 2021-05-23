Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
n Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business, and Grand Avenue.
Expect possible side street closures with detour routes in place.
Speed limit is reduced in the construction zone. Access to local businesses are provided and open. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion May, 2022.
n E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is November.
n 12 Road North of U.S. Highway 6 & 50, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 12 Road is closed to through traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route is in place.
Anticipated completion is early July.
n O Road from 12 Road to 13 Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: O Road is closed to through traffic except evenings and weekends.
A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is mid-July.
n 19 Road Utility Construction, Private Development: 19 Road from U.S. Highway 6 & 50 to J Road is closed to through traffic. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late June
n Orchard Avenue Gas Line Replacement from Third Street to Seventh Street, Xcel Energy: Expect alternating one-lane traffic from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday. Expect delays. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is early July.