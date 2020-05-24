Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
New Fire Station Construction, 729 27 Road: Watch for trucks turning off of and onto 27 Road.
2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: This week’s activities will include concrete replacement and manhole adjustments on Legends Way from Grand Falls Drive to Patterson Road; Grand Falls Drive from Pacino. Traffic Delays can be expected. Rolling lane closures will be utilized.
Alley Improvement Project from 10th Street to 11th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitken Avenue: 11th Street will be closed to through traffic with no alley access. Anticipated completion is late July.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: Expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access will remain on the north side of the highway. Anticipated completion is late June.