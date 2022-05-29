Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
JUCO Baseball World Series at Suplizio Field: Use caution and watch for large numbers of pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the vicinity of 12th Street and North Avenue.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street and Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Works will be from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Expect one lane of travel in each direction during the night work activities. Daytime utility work will be ongoing, with intermittent lane closures. Speed limit is reduced to 30 mph and there is a 10-foot width restriction throughout the length of the project. Anticipated completion is mid-November
12th Street & Wellington Avenue Office Park, Utility Construction, Private Development: Expect delays and intermittent lane closures on Wellington Avenue east of 12th Street. Anticipated completion is mid-June.