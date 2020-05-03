Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Utility Construction, 31 Road from D 1/2 Road to E Road: 31 Road closed to through traffic. Access for residents is provided. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May.
n New Fire Station Construction, 729 27 Road: Watch for trucks turning off of and onto 27 Road.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n North Avenue Sidewalk and ADA Ramp Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect sidewalk and lane closures, on westbound North Avenue from 29 Road to Sixth Street. Work hours are sunup to sundown Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion is May.