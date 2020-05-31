Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Chip Seal Program: Streets scheduled to be chip sealed this week, weather permitting, are Patterson Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to 24 1/2 Road, on Sunday; 25 Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to Fountain Greens Place and 241/2 Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to Patterson Road, on Monday; G Road from Railroad to U.S. Highway 6&50 and Riverside Parkway from Bananas Fun Park to Elam’s asphalt plant, on Tuesday; North First Street from North Avenue to Orchard Avenue, on Wednesday. Expect possible short term street closures resulting in moderate traffic delays. Alternate routes are advised.
n Asphalt Overlay Program: Weather permitting, this week’s activities will include concrete removal and replacement/manhole adjustments in the Foresight Circle area, Legends Way area and Summer Hill area. Asphalt milling will take place on Mariposa Drive and 27 Road and B Road. Traffic delays can be expected. Rolling lane closures will be utilized.
n Alley Improvement Project from 10th Street to 11th Street between Ute Avenue and Pitkin Avenue: 11th Street will be closed to through traffic and there will be no alley access. Anticipated completion is late July.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village entrance), Mesa County: Expect alternating one lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access remains on the north side of the highway. Anticipated completion is late June.