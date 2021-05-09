Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: The section of the Colorado Riverfront Trail from Fairview Avenue (within the Riverside neighborhood), south to the newly installed Dos Rios restroom structure, is closed until May 24. Follow the detour route. Hale Avenue is not an alternative route and is closed to all traffic.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures. Access to local businesses is provided. Anticipated completion is May 2022.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is November.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction continues from Canary Lane to Dressell Drive. Expect intermittent closures. Work hours are from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
12 Road North of U.S. Highway 6&50, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 12 Road is closed to through traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early July.
O Road from 12 Road to 13 Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: O Road is closed to through traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early July.