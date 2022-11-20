Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Asphalt Overlay Project: Asphalt paving will take place on 21½ Road, from U.S. Highway 6&50 to Storage Court. Asphalt milling and paving will take place on 25½ Road from Independent Avenue to Patterson Road. Expect delays.
Riverfront Trail Improvement Project: The Riverfront Trail is closed from Bananas Fun Park to the Junior Service League Park/Redlands Parkway while crews replace the asphalt trail with concrete. A detour route is in place utilizing the bike path on Riverside Parkway.
City of Grand Junction Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting. Info: gjcity.org.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Paving hours will be 10 a.m.–10 p.m. today. An alternate route is advised, especially east of 28 Road.
After today, the paving operation will be from 2 p.m.–2 a.m., Monday and Tuesday. One lane of traffic in each direction will be open. Speed limit is reduced to 20-mph and there is a 10-foot width restriction throughout the work zone. Watch for workers in the “cone zone.” Anticipated completion is mid-December, weather permitting. Info: codot.gov/projects/us6-north-avenue-resurfacing, Us6NorthAveResurfacing@gmail.co; 970-309-1865.
23 Road from H Road to I Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 23 Road is closed to through traffic from H Road and I Road. Access for residents is maintained. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is mid-December, weather permitting.
South Camp Road Shoulder Improvement Project, Mesa County: Work continues on South Camp Road from Monument Road to Rimrock Road. Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic on South Camp Road from 7 a.m.–6 p.m., Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is mid-December, weather permitting.
Colorado Highway 141 and Coffman Road, Whitewater, Utility Construction, Private Development: Coffman Road will be closed from the highway to Gaylord Street. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is Dec. 2, weather permitting.