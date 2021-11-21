Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n 24 Road & G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late March.
n 2021 Sewer Line Replacement Project, Unaweep Avenue: Unaweep Avenue will be closed from U.S. Highway 50 to Escalante Street. A detour route will be in place. Resident access will be provided. Anticipated completion is early December.
n Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street will be reduced to one lane at North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is March.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business, and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced throughout the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
n E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15-mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
n 24 Road from I Road to J Road Utility Work, Ute Water: 24 Road is closed to through traffic. Detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is late November.
n North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project, Ute Water: Utility construction on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business will begin Monday. Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
n 24½Road Utility Construction, Private Development: 24½ Road will be closed between F¾ Road and G Road beginning Monday through Wednesday. F¾ Road will be closed east of 24½ Road beginning Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3. A detour route will be in place.