Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Asphalt Overlay Project: Shoulder work continues on the Redlands Parkway from Colorado Highway 340 Roundabout to the Colorado River Bridge. Expect minimal traffic impacts. Other work areas are 21½Road, from U.S. Highway 6 & 50 to Storage Court and 25½ Road, from Independent Avenue to Patterson Road. Expect delays in these areas.
City Street Maintenance: Work is scheduled Tuesday, at the intersection of Riverside Parkway and 29 Road and on Thursday, at the intersection of First and Main streets. Expect delays in these areas after 9 a.m. each day.
Riverfront Trail Improvement Project: The Riverfront Trail is closed from Bananas Fun Park to the Junior Service League Park/Redlands Parkway while crews replace the asphalt trail with concrete. A detour route is in place utilizing the bike path alongside the Riverside Parkway.
City of Grand Junction Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting. Info: gjcity.org/251/Leaf-Removal-Program, 970-256-4111.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: The asphalt overlay of North Avenue has begun. Paving operations take place from 2 p.m.–2 a.m. daily, except Fridays and Saturdays. One lane of traffic in each direction will be open. Speed limit is reduced to 20-mph and there is a 10 foot width restriction throughout the work zone. Watch for workers in the “cone zone.” Anticipated competition is mid-December, weather permitting. Info: 970-309-1865, US6NorthAveResurfacing@gmail.co, codot.gov/projects/us6-north-avenue-resurfacing.
23 Road from H Road to I Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 23 Road is closed to through traffic from H Road to I Road. Access for residents is maintained. A detour route is in place.
South Camp Road Shoulder Improvement Project, Mesa County: Shoulder work continues on South Camp Road from Monument Road to Rimrock Road. Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic on South Camp Road from 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday–Friday.