Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement Project Phase 1: Work continues on Chipeta Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street and on White Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Both streets are closed to through traffic with resident access provided and no on-street parking. Anticipated completion is October.
24 Road & G Road Bridge Replacement Project: 24 Road will remain closed from F 1/2 Road to G Road until Tuesday. When 24 Road reopens, G Road will close from 24 Road to 24 1/2 Road. A detour route will be in place.
2021 Sewer Line Replacement Project, Unaweep Avenue: Unaweep Avenue will be closed Oct. 11–31 from Linden Avenue to David Street. 27 Road will be closed from Milo Drive to Unaweep Avenue. Linden Avenue will be closed from Glenwood Drive to Unaweep Avenue. A detour route will be in place and resident access will be provided
From Oct.13–31, Unaweep Avenue will be closed from 27 Road to Pinon Street. 27 Road will be closed from Milo Drive to Unaweep Avenue. A detour route will be in place and resident access will be provided.
2021 Street Asphalt Overlay Project: Asphalt paving will take place this week at two locations, weather permitting. Expect delays and possible detours on 27 Road from the 12th Street and Horizon Drive roundabout to the Interstate 70 overpass and on Crossroads Boulevard, from Horizon Drive to 27 Road.
Monument Road Construction, Installation of Left Turn Lane: Expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays along Monument Road from South Redlands Road to Glade Park Road during normal work hours. The paved recreational trail is closed throughout the construction zone. Anticipated completion is late October.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business, and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced through the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with detour routes at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15 mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
Orchard Avenue Construction from Cannell Avenue to 10th Street, Colorado Mesa University: Orchard Avenue will reopen this week. Expect intermittent lane shifts with minimal delays.