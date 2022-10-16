Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Asphalt Overlay Project: Work continues on the Redlands Parkway from the Colorado Highway 340 Roundabout to the Colorado River Bridge. Crews will remove and replace concrete at Greenbelt Drive, South Rim Drive and Rio Linda Lane. Expect intermittent alternating one-lane traffic between from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Riverfront Trail Improvement Project: The Riverfront Trail is closed from Bananas Fun Park to the Junior Service League parking lot (Redlands Parkway). A detour route is in place utilizing the bike path alongside Riverside Parkway. City crews will remove the existing asphalt trail and replace it with concrete.
City of Grand Junction Leaf Removal Program: The city-wide leaf pick up has begun. Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting. Info: gjcity.org/251/Leaf-Removal-Program.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue Median & Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work continues from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. The night work zone intermittently stretches along the length of project. This week 29 ¼ Road will be closed at North Avenue for utility work. The Collision Center & Satellite store will need to be accessed from Orchard Avenue. One lane of travel will be maintained in each direction during the night work activities. Expect limited daytime work with intermittent lane closures. Speed limit is reduced to 20-mph and there is a 10’ width restriction throughout the work zone. Watch for workers in the “cone zone.” Anticipated completion is mid-November, weather permitting.
23 Road from H Road to I Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 23 Road is closed to through traffic from H Road to I Road. Access for residents is maintained. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late-October.
South Camp Road Shoulder Improvement Project: Shoulder work along South Camp Road starts Monday between Monument Road and Rimrock Road. South Camp Road may have Intermittent alternating one-lane traffic, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is mid-December