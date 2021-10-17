City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road & G Road Bridge Replacement Project: Beginning this week, 24 Road will reopen and G Road will close from 24 Road to 24 1/2 Road. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is late March.
2021 Sewer Line Replacement Project, Unaweep Avenue: Unaweep Avenue is closed from 27 Road to Pinon Street. A detour route is in place. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is Oct. 31.
2021 Street Asphalt Overlay Project: This week’s asphalt paving will take place, weather permitting, on 27 Road, from the 12th Street and the Horizon Drive roundabout to the Interstate 70 overpass; Crossroads Boulevard, from Horizon Drive to 27 Road; Compass Drive, north of Crossroads Boulevard; and 20 1/2 Road from Broadway to F 3/4 Road.
Also, E 1/4 Road, from Sunburst Court to Hoover Drive; Hoover Drive from E 1/4 Road to Interstate 70 Business; and 27 Road from B 1/4 Road to U.S. Highway 50.
Expect delays and possible detours in these locations.
Monument Road Construction, Installation of Left Turn Lane: Expect alternating one-lane traffic along Monument Road from South Redlands Road to Glade Park Road during normal work hours. Expect delays. The paved recreational trail will be closed throughout the construction zone. Anticipated completion is late October.
Main Street from Seventh Street to Ninth Street, Fiber Optic Bore: Main Street will be closed from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Friday. A detour route will be in place. Business access will be provided. Anticipated completion is Oct. 26.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business, and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced throughout the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15-mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
B 1/4 Road from 27 Road to 27 1/2 Road, Utility Construction, Private Development: B 1/4 Road will be closed starting Monday. A detour route will be in place. Resident and business access will be provided. Anticipated completion is Wednesday, weather permitting.