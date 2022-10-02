Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Asphalt Overlay Project: Work continues on the Redlands Parkway from the Colorado Highway 340 Roundabout to the Colorado River Bridge. Crews will remove and replace concrete at Greenbelt Drive, South Rim Drive and Rio Linda Lane. Expect intermittent alternating one-lane traffic from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Riverfront Trail Improvement Project: Phase 1 begins Monday. The Riverfront Trail will be closed from Bananas Fun Park to the Junior Service League parking lot at Redlands Parkway. Crews will remove the existing asphalt trail and replacing it with concrete. A detour route will utilize the bike path alongside Riverside Parkway.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue Median & Resurfacing Project, CDOT: The current work zone stretches westbound from 12th Street to First Street and eastbound from First Street to 18th Street. The team is on track to begin asphalt milling the week of Oct. 9, followed by paving operations beginning the week of Oct. 17.
Exterior curb and gutter prepping continues from Memorial Gardens to 29 1/4 Road. Median cover installation takes place from 18th Street to 10th Street. Hot mix asphalt patching continues from 10th Street to Seventh Street and is conducted during the day shift.
Watch for workers in the “cone zone'' and do not drive through business property to avoid construction work. Expect minimal delays through the work zone. Speed limit is reduced to 20 mph in several locations on the project from 7 p.m.–7 a.m.
One lane of travel in each direction on U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue is always maintained. Through lanes are the outside travel lanes on North Avenue while median construction is performed. Some limited daytime work is possible. Drivers should anticipate some restrictions to left-hand turn movements within the work zone. Utility work in the area is ongoing and will be taking place throughout the day.
There is a 10’ width restriction in place for freight and commercial vehicles during working hours. Freight and CMV are encouraged to use alternate routes around the project limits.
23 Road from H Road to I Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 23 Road is closed to through traffic from H Road to I Road. Access for residents is maintained. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is mid-October.
Pine Street Bridge Reconstruction at Little Salt Wash, city of Fruita: Pine Street bridge will be closed beginning Monday. The recommended detour is K 6/10 Road, North Maple Street, and K Road/Ottley Avenue. The closure is expected to continue through June.