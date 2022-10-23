Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Asphalt Overlay Project: Work continues on the Redlands Parkway from the Colorado Highway 340 Roundabout to the Colorado River Bridge. Crews will remove and replace concrete on Greenbelt Drive, South Rim Drive and Rio Linda Lane. Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic in the area and possible detours from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Be prepared to share the road with cyclists through construction zones. An alternate route is advised.
Riverfront Trail Improvement Project: The Riverfront Trail is closed from Bananas Fun Park to the Junior Service League Park/Redlands Parkway as crews replace the asphalt trail with concrete. A detour route is in place utilizing the bike path alongside the Riverside Parkway.
City of Grand Junction Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting. Info: gjcity.org/251/Leaf-Removal-Program, 970-256-4111.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue Median & Resurfacing Project, CDOT: A combination of night and day work continues Sundays through Fridays. Speed limit is reduced to 20-mph and there is a 10-foot width restriction throughout the work zone. Be aware of workers in the “cone zone.” Asphalt paving is anticipated soon, as weather allows. Anticipated completion is mid-November. Info: 970-309-1865, US6NorthAveResurfacing@gmail.co, codot.gov/projects/us6-north-avenue-resurfacing.
23 Road from H Roadto I Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 23 Road is closed to through traffic from H Road to I Road. Access for residents is maintained. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is mid-October.
South Camp Road Shoulder Improvement Project,Mesa County: Shoulder work will take place along South Camp Road from Monument Road to Rimrock Road. Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic on South Camp Road from 7 a.m.–6 p.m., Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is mid-December.
U.S. Highway 50 shoulder work at 27 Road, Private Development: Construction activity will take place on the south side of the highway at 27 Road. No traffic delays anticipated.