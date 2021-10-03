Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement Project Phase 1: Work continues on Chipeta Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street and White Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Both streets are closed to through traffic during construction. Residents access is provided with no on-street parking. Anticipated completion is October.
24 Road & G Road Bridge Replacement Project: 24 Road will be closed at G Road starting Monday. Use the detour route. During the 24 Road closure, G Road will reopen from 24 1/2 Road to 24 Road. It is anticipated that 24 Road will reopen and G Road will close again by Oct. 10.
2021 Sewer Line Replacement Project, Unaweep Avenue: Linden Avenue will be closed Oct. 4–7, from Glenwood Drive to Unaweep Avenue. From Oct. 7–10, Unaweep Avenue will be closed from Palmer Street to David Street. From Oct. 11–31, 27 Road will be closed from Milo Drive to Unaweep Avenue. Detour routes will be in place during closures with resident access provided.
2021 Street Asphalt Overlay Project: Weather permitting, asphalt paving will take place on 27 Road from the 12th Street and Horizon Drive roundabout to the Interstate 70 overpass and on Crossroads Boulevard. from Horizon Drive to 27 Road. Expect delays and possible detours
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business, and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced through the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15 mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
Orchard Avenue Construction from Cannell Avenue to 10th Street, Colorado Mesa University: Orchard Avenue is closed to through traffic east of Seventh Street. A detour route is in place and resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is October.