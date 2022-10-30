Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Asphalt Overlay Project: Work continues on the Redlands Parkway from Colorado Highway 340 Roundabout to the Colorado River Bridge. Crews are removing and replacing concrete at Greenbelt Drive, South Rim Drive and Rio Linda Lane. Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic with possible detours from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Share the road with cyclists. An alternate route is advised.
Riverfront Trail Improvement Project: The Riverfront Trail is closed from Bananas Fun Park to the Junior Service League Park/Redlands Parkway. Crews are replacing the asphalt trail with concrete. A detour route is in place utilizing the bike path alongside the Riverside Parkway.
City of Grand Junction Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting. Info: gjcity.org/251/Leaf-Removal-Program, 970-256-4111.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Streetto Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: The asphalt overlay of North Avenue has begun. Because of temperature concerns, paving operation will take place from 2 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. One lane of traffic in each direction will always be maintained. Speed limit is reduced to 20 mph with a 10-foot width restriction throughout the work zone. Watch for workers in the “cone zone.” Anticipated competition is mid-December, weather permitting. Info: 970-309-1865, US6NorthAveResurfacing@gmail.co, codot.gov/projects/us6-north-avenue-resurfacing.
23 Road from H Road to I Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 23 Road is closed to through traffic from H Road to I Road. Access for residents is maintained. A detour route is in place.
South Camp Road Shoulder Improvement Project, Mesa County: Shoulder work continues along South Camp Road from Monument Road to Rimrock Road. Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic on South Camp Road from 7 a.m. –6 p.m., Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is mid-December.