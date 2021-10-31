Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road & G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. Access Spanish Trail subdivision from 24½ Road (Jack Creek Road). A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late March.
2021 Sewer Line Replacement Project, Unaweep Avenue: Unaweep Avenue is closed from U.S. Highway 50 to Escalante Street. A detour route is in place. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late November.
2021 Street Asphalt Overlay Project: Overlay activity with possible delays will take place on various streets off Unaweep Avenue; 20½ Road, from Broadway to F¾ Road; Ridgeway Court, from Ridges Boulevard to Plateau Drive; Plateau Drive, from Ridgeway Court to Mariposa Drive; West Plateau Court, from Plateau Drive to end of cul-de-sac; Hidden Valley Drive, from Ridgeway Drive to High Ridge Drive; High Ridge Drive, from Hidden Valley Drive to end of cul-de-sac; Hidden Valley Court, from Hidden Valley Drive to end of cul-de-sac; and Hidden Valley Circle from Hidden Valley Drive to end of cul-de-sac.
Also, East Valley Circle, from West Valley Circle to Ridges Boulevard; West Valley Circle, from Ridges Boulevard to Ridge Circle Drive; Valley View Way, from West Valley Circle to Ridge Circle Drive; and Ridgeway Drive from Ridges Boulevard to Ridgeway Court.
Monument Road Construction, Installation of Left Turn Lane: Expect alternating one-lane traffic during normal work hours along Monument Road from South Redlands Road to Glade Park Road. Expect delays. The paved recreational trail is closed throughout the construction zone. Anticipated completion is early November.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business Loop, and Grand Avenue, as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limited is reduced throughout the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with detour routes at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15-mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
24 Road from I Road to J Road Utility Work, Ute Water: 24 Road is closed to through traffic. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late November.
West Ridges Boulevard Utility Work, Private Development: West Ridges Boulevard will be closed beginning Monday, just west of School Ridge Road. West Ridges Boulevard residents, west of School Ridge Road, and golf course patrons must use Mariposa Drive. Anticipated completion is Wednesday.