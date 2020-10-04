Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. No vehicle access shall be allowed on Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue, remains open, but expect small detours around construction activities.
n 2020 Waterline Replacement Projects: Work is taking place on Elm Avenue from North 18th Street to North 23rd Street. Elm Avenue is closed to through traffic. Resident access is provided. Concrete replacement and paving is scheduled for this week. Work is taking place on 12th Street and 13th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue. 12th Street and 13th Street are closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion is mid-October.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 293/4 Road, Xcel Energy: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday–Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Gas Line Relocation Project on Colorado Highway 340, Xcel Energy: Eastbound Colorado Highway 340/Broadway is reduced to one lane from the Colorado Bridge to West Avenue from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Expect delays.
n 33 Road and E Road Utility Construction, Clifton Water and Sanitation: Starting Monday, the intersection of 33 Road and E Road will be closed. Follow the well-marked detour.