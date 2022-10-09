Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Asphalt Overlay Project: Work continues on the Redlands Parkway from the Colorado Highway 340 Roundabout to the Colorado River Bridge. Crews will remove and replace concrete at Greenbelt Drive, South Rim Drive and Rio Linda Lane. Expect intermittent alternating one-lane traffic between from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Riverfront Trail Improvement Project: The Riverfront Trail is closed from Bananas Fun Park to the Junior Service League parking lot (Redlands Parkway). A detour route is in place utilizing the bike path alongside Riverside Parkway. City crews will remove the existing asphalt trail and replace it with concrete.
Riverside Parkway Tree Planting: Work will be Wednesday and Friday. Crews will work in the median from West Avenue to High Country Court. Riverside Parkway will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Expect delays.
No Thoroughfare Fire Mitigation Project: Beginning Monday, crews will remove brush along the No Thoroughfare Trail. The trail will be closed from Rosevale Road to D Road and a detour provided. Anticipated completion is Oct. 18. Use caution and watch for increased bicycle traffic along Rosevale Road and D Road,
City of Grand Junction Leaf Removal Program: The city-wide leaf pick up starts Monday. Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting. Info: gjcity.org/251/Leaf-Removal-Program.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue Median & Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work continues from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. The night work zone intermittently stretches along the length of project. One lane of travel will be maintained in each direction during the night work activities. Expect limited daytime work with intermittent lane closures. Speed limit is reduced to 20-mph and there is a 10’ width restriction throughout the work zone. Watch for workers in the “cone zone.” Anticipated completion is mid-November, weather permitting.
23 Road from H Road to I Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 23 Road is closed to through traffic from H Road to I Road. Access for residents is maintained. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is mid-October.