Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Fire Station 8 Fiber Project, D Road from 29 Road to 30 Road: Expect intermittent lane closures and moderate delays during normal work hours. Anticipated completion is mid-September
Tree replacement on the Riverside Parkway median, adjacent to Las Colonias Park: Westbound and eastbound lanes of Riverside Parkway will be closed today only from Ninth Street to D Road. A detour route will be in place. Access to Las Colonias Park will be provided.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue Median & Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Night work is from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Sundays–Fridays. The current night work zone intermittently stretches from Fifth Street to 29 1/2 Road. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities. Limited daytime work is possible, with intermittent lane closures. Speed limit is reduced to 20 mph with a 10’ width restriction throughout the work zone. Watch for workers in the “cone zone.” Anticipated completion is mid-November. Info: codot.gov/projects/us6-north-avenue-resurfacing.
Coulson Avenue (17 Road) and K 3/4 Road intersection, Utility Construction, city of Fruita: The intersection at 17 and K 3/4 roads is open. Asphalt paving will take place the week of Sept. 19. Anticipated completion is Sept. 23.
337 Colorado Ave., Melrose Hotel Renovation Project: Colorado Avenue, from Third Street to Fourth Street, will be closed to through traffic starting Monday. Anticipated completion is Sept. 28.