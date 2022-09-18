Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Fire Station 8 Fiber Project, D Road from 29 Road to 30 Road: Expect moderate delays and intermittent lane closures during normal work hours. Anticipated completion is mid-September.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue Median & Resurfacing Project, CDOT: The current work zone stretches intermittently from 23rd Street to First Street. Crews continue concrete curb and median work on North Avenue from 12th Street to First Street. Boring and potholing is at Fifth Street, and median cover installation is from 23rd Street to 12th Street. Hot mix asphalt patching continues from 23rd Street to 12th Street. Do not use businesses entrances to avoid the construction work. Watch for workers in the “cone zone.”
Expect minimal delays through the work zone. The speed limit is reduced to 20 mph from 7 p.m.–7 a.m in several locations. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained on North Avenue. Through lanes will be the outside travel lanes on North Avenue while median construction is performed. Some limited daytime work is possible. Anticipate restrictions to left-hand turn movements within the work zone.
There is a 10-foot width restriction in place for freight and commercial vehicles during working hours. Freight and CMV are encouraged to use alternate routes around the project limits. Utility work in the area is ongoing and will be taking place throughout the day.
n Coulson Avenue (17 Road) and K 3/4 Road intersection, Utility Construction, city of Fruita: Asphalt paving will take place Sept. 22–24. Anticipated completion is Sept. 24.
n 337 Colorado Ave., Melrose Hotel Renovation Project: Colorado Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street is closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion is Sept. 28.
n Interstate 70 Ramp Safety Maintenance Project, CDOT: Night work will be from 7 p.m.–5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays for approximately three weeks. I-70 exit ramp closures will start Sept. 18 beginning at exit 2 eastbound (Rabbit Valley) continuing east, ending at exit 205 (Silverthorne). Exit ramp closures will only take place at night with one exit ramp closed at a time for approximately one hour each. Detour routes for ramp closures will be in place. Anticipated completion is early October.
n 23 Road from H Road to I Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 23 Road will be closed to through traffic from H Road to I Road beginning Sept. 19. Access for residents will be maintained. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is mid-October.