Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement Project Phase 1: Work continues on Chipeta Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street and on White Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Both streets are closed to through traffic during construction. Access for residents is provided with no on-street parking. Anticipated completion is late September.
G Road Utility Construction, from Spanish Trail Drive to the south entrance into Canyon View Park: G Road is closed to through traffic from 24 1/2 Road to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from the 24 1/2 Road entrance or the 24 Road entrance. Access Spanish Trail Subdivision from 24 1/2 Road using Jack Creek Road.
2021 Sewer Line Replacement Project, Unaweep Avenue: Work will take place Monday through Sunday, Sept. 20–26. Unaweep Avenue will be closed from Escalante Street to Aspen Street with a detour route utilizing Santa Clara Avenue. Resident access will be provided.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County. Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15 mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
Orchard Avenue Construction from Cannell Avenue to 10th Street, Colorado Mesa University: Orchard Avenue is closed to through traffic east of Seventh Street. A detour route is in place. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late September.