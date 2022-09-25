Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Asphalt Overlay Project: Work continues on Redlands Parkway from the Colorado Highway 340 Roundabout to the Colorado River Bridge. Crews will remove and replace concrete at Greenbelt Drive, South Rim Drive and Rio Linda Lane. Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. An alternate route is advised.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue Median & Resurfacing Project, CDOT: The current work zone intermittently stretches from 18th Street to First Street. Crews will pour new curbs from Seventh Street to First Street, as well as prep new curbs from Fifth Street to First Street. Installation of pull boxes will be at Fifth and Seventh streets, along with removing and replacing light standards. Median cover installation takes place from 18th Street to Seventh Street. Hot mix asphalt patching continues from 12th Street to Seventh Street as well as prepping for trench drain and curb and gutter from 29 1/4 Road to the Grand Junction Memorial Gardens.
Motorists should use caution in the work zone. Do not drive through business property to avoid the construction work. Be aware of workers in the “cone zone.” Expect minimal delays through the work zone. The speed limit is reduced to 20 mph from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. in several locations on the project.
One lane of travel in each direction on North Avenue will be maintained. Through lanes are the outside travel lanes on North Avenue while median construction is performed. Some limited daytime work is possible. Drivers should anticipate some restrictions to left-hand turn movements within the work zone. There is a 10’ width restriction in place for freight and commercial vehicles during working hours. Freight and CMV are encouraged to use alternate routes around the project limits. Utility work in the area is ongoing and will be taking place throughout the day.
337 Colorado Ave., Melrose Hotel Renovation Project: Colorado Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street is closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion is Sept. 28, weather permitting.
Interstate 70 Ramp Safety Maintenance Project, CDOT: Work continues from 7 p.m.–5 a.m., Sunday nights through Thursday nights. I-70 exit ramp closures started Sept. 18 at exit 2 eastbound (Rabbit Valley) and will continue eastward, ending at exit 205 at Silverthorne. Exit ramp closures will take place at night and one exit ramp will be closed at a time for approximately one hour each. Detour routes will be in place. Anticipated completion is early October. Info: COtrip.org; i70wrongwaydetection@gmail.com; 970-822-7452
23 Road from H Road to I Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 23 Road is closed to through traffic from H Road to I Road. Access for residents is maintained. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is mid-October.