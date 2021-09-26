Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement Project Phase 1: Work continues on Chipeta Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street and on White Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Both streets are closed to through traffic during construction with resident access provided and no on-street parking. Anticipated completion is October.
G Road Utility Construction, from Spanish Trail Drive to the South Entrance into Canyon View Park: G Road is closed to through traffic from 24 1/2 Road and 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from the 24 1/2 Road entrance or the 24 Road entrance. Access Spanish Trail Subdivision from 24 1/2 Road using Jack Creek Road.
2021 Sewer Line Replacement Project, Unaweep Avenue: Work is planned for Sept. 27–Oct. 8 on Unaweep Avenue from Palmer Street to Santa Clara Avenue. Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Santa Clara Avenuewill be closed from Escalante Street to Aspen Street Sept. 29–Oct. 1. A detour route will be in place with resident access provided.
2021 Street Asphalt Overlay Project: Asphalt milling and paving will begin Monday. Expect delays and possible detours on the days crews are working. Anticipated completion is late October. Locations include Crossroads Boulevard, from 27 Road to Horizon Drive; Compass Drive, from Crossroads Boulevard to Crossroads Boulevard; Crossroads Court, from Crossroads Boulevard to the north end of pavement; H Road, from 26 Road to 26 1/2 Road; 27 Road, from Horizon Drive to the Interstate 70 bridge; 27 Road, from B 1/4 Road to US. Highway 50; High Country Court, from Riverside Parkway to the west end of pavement; E 1/4 Road, west end of pavement to Hoover Drive; Hoover Drive, from Interstate 70 Business Frontage Road to E 1/4 Road; and Bogart Lane, from U.S. Highway 6&50 to north end of pavement.
Also, 20 1/2 Road, from Broadway to F 3/4 Road; Ridgeway Drive, from Ridges Boulevard to Ridgeway Court; Ridgeway Court, from Ridges Boulevard to Plateau Drive; Plateau Drive, from Ridgeway Court to Mariposa Drive; Hidden Valley Drive, from Ridgeway Drive to High Ridge Drive; High Ridge Drive, from Hidden Valley Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac; Hidden Valley Court, from Hidden Valley Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac; East Valley Circle, from West Valley Circle to Ridges Boulevard; West valley Circle, from Ridges Boulevard to Ridge Circle Drive; and Valley View Way, from West Valley Circle to Ridge Circle Drive.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project – CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limited is reduced through the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15 mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
Orchard Avenue Construction from Cannell Avenue to 10th Street, Colorado Mesa University: Orchard Avenue is closed to through traffic east of Seventh Street. A detour route is in place. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is October.