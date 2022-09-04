Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Fire Station 8 Fiber Project,D Road from 29 Road to 30 Road: Expect moderate delays and intermittent lane closures starting Wednesday. Anticipated completion is mid-September.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue Median & Resurfacing Project, CDOT: The current work zone is Seventh Street to 29½ Road. Crews continue concrete curb and median work on North Avenue from 28 Road to 12th Street. Boring and potholing will occur at Fifth Street, Seventh Street and North 23rd Street. Light base installation will take place from 12th Street to Seventh Street.
Work continues on storm sewer improvements from 29¼, east to the driveway access at 2938 North Ave., in the westbound lanes. Traffic will be shifted on the eastbound side of North Avenue. Expect minimal delays. Speed limit through the work zone is reduced to 20 mph from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. in several locations.
One lane of travel in each direction on North Avenue will always be maintained. Through lanes will be the outside travel lanes on North Avenue while median construction is performed. Some limited daytime work is possible.
Crews will return to work Tuesday night after the Labor Day break.
Drivers should anticipate some restrictions to left-hand turns and watch for crews working in the “cone zone.”
Coulson Avenue (17 Road) and K¾Road intersection, Utility Construction, city of Fruita: The intersection of 17 Road and K¾ Road is open. Expect minimal delays and shoulder work only along 17 Road south of K Road.