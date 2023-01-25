After decades of declines in deaths on the state’s roadways, Colorado saw more last year than it had since 1981, state officials say.
In 2022, 745 lives were lost due to traffic fatalities, a 57% increase from just 10 years ago, including a record number of pedestrians and motorcyclists, state officials said.
“I wish we could correlate the increase in fatalities to Colorado’s population growth, but that’s not the case,” said Keith Stefanik, chief engineer for the Colorado Department of Transportation. “After falling for 30 years, the rate of crashes has steadily risen during the last decade. Furthermore, for every fatality, there are five serious injuries caused by crashes on Colorado roads. These injuries can leave a devastating lifelong toll on individuals and their families.”
As a result, CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and others are studying why there has been an increase in accidents. The department also is launching a four-pointed campaign called Advancing Transportation Safety, in part, to remind drivers and pedestrians to be more mindful, and look at ways to address road design improvements designed to curb accidents, such as roundabouts, cable rail and enhanced striping.
The state’s data shows that, of the people killed last year, 35% were outside of a vehicle, either as a pedestrian, motorcyclist or bicyclist.
The number of motorcycle and bicycle deaths on the road was the most on record since 1975, the data shows.
CDOT officials said some safety infrastructure improvements are already being addressed through the state’s Revitalizing Main Streets grant program, which focuses on pedestrian and bicycle traffic. So far, the state has awarded more than $61 million in 201 grants around the state, including several in Mesa County.
“What we’re seeing across Colorado are the consequences when too many drivers ignore the rules of the road, and it’s unacceptable,” said CSP Col. Matthew C. Packard.
“Troopers along with our local law enforcement partners will continue to remove drivers putting lives and communities at risk,” he added. “However, law enforcement alone can’t solve the problem of raising fatalities on our roadways. Every driver makes a series of choices when they get behind the wheel that protects life or loses sight of our humanity.”
Packard said motorists need to drive sober, obey speed limit signs and be more mindful of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.
Packard also said that impaired drivers increased last year that resulted in 278 of the deaths, up 6% since 2021, and nearly 60% since 2019. Most of those drivers were impaired by alcohol, but some were due to marijuana use. About one quarter of them had a combination of both.
State officials also said that rural areas of the state have a disproportionately higher rate of crash fatalities.
Still, the counties with the most traffic deaths are located on the Front Range, ranging from Pueblo County to Weld County.