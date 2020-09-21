Three people were taken to the hospital after a Monday morning car crash at First Street and Patterson Road.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Callie Berkson, a spokesperson for the Grand Junction Police Department, said a vehicle traveling east on Patterson Road was rear-ended as the driver yielded to a Grand Junction Fire Department ambulance that was headed to an emergency call.
The collision reportedly propelled the vehicle forward several feet, causing it to strike a power pole.
Traffic lights were out along Patterson Road between First and Seventh streets.
Police and fire personnel responded to the scene for traffic control and cleanup.
A large amount of oil, radiator fluid and gasoline leaked from the two vehicles involved and began to run into a storm drain, Berkson said.
The city of Grand Junction, the Fire Department and the Storm Waste Authority were called to help in the cleanup process. Xcel Energy was also expected to be on scene all afternoon.
The Police Department issued this statement:
“It is critical that motorists yield to emergency vehicles when they see lights and hear sirens. Regardless of what direction you are traveling, safely pull over to the side of the road and come to a complete stop. This ensures emergency responders can proceed safely and efficiently.
“Next time, it could be your emergency that they are headed to, and you would certainly want them to get there as quickly as possible. These protocols are in place for the safety of everyone on the roadway.”
Berkson said that no citations were issued after the crash, but it is still under investigation. She added that citations were likely.