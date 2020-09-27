Traffic complaints are a constant for growing cities like Grand Junction, but local law enforcement says keeping the streets safe involves more than staking out North Avenue and racking up speeding violations.
The year 2020 will likely be the third straight that the number of traffic tickets handed out by the Grand Junction Police Department declined, because fewer than half the number of speeding tickets issued last year have been handed out through August by the Police Department.
Some of that can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to nearly vacant streets for part of the year, but that has not put an end to traffic concerns voiced online, at public meetings or in the pages of The Daily Sentinel.
A dedicated traffic unit has been high on the Grand Junction Police Department wish list for a number of years and, in April 2019, voters approved a sales tax increase of 0.50% for public safety, which included funds for new officers.
In a conversation with The Daily Sentinel last year, a Police Department spokesperson said there was a need to increase the department’s traffic patrol unit after annual statistics revealed DUI and traffic citations at a five-year low.
Now one year later, the department’s traffic numbers have continued to stay low, with fewer than half the number of speeding tickets handed out through August — 301, compared to 730 during the first eight months last year. While COVID-19 played a role in that drop, catching speeders isn’t necessarily how officer John Ferguson, one of two dedicated motorcycle officers, evaluates the safety of Grand Junction streets.
“There’s no set numbers, there’s no quota, there’s nothing like that. We just want to be active in complaint areas and be responsive to the people making those complaints,” he said. “Even if we don’t write any tickets in a particular area, if we’re out there and we documented that we spent time in that area for (responding to) the complaint, we are happy with that.”
WHAT’S IN THE NUMBERS
The drop in speeding tickets wasn’t a huge concern for Ferguson.
“It’s not so much that we’re looking at the amount of speeding tickets, we look at the amount of the complaints that come in. Usually those complaints come in and I log them or document them (into a report). So then we can document our time, we can document the amount of tickets, we can document the amount of warnings that we give in those particular areas should a question come up from a City Council member, or a city manager or a chief or somebody that made that complaint three months ago,” he said.
He didn’t feel there was a noticeable increase in traffic complaints coming from the community aside from the usual increase at the end of summer when school begins and more complaints about school zones come in.
Still, some don’t seem to think Grand Junction streets are safer.
At an Aug. 31 Mesa County Board of County Commissioners meeting, community member Ed Kowalski expressed his concerns over the speeding he’s seeing in Grand Junction.
“I want the city and law enforcement to take a more proactive response on the people drag racing on our streets,” he said.
He later addressed the Grand Junction City Council with similar concerns.
Building up the traffic unit has been an ongoing project for the Police Department.
“Over the years, we’ve gone back and forth. At one point, it was just me back there,” Ferguson said. “The re-emphasis or re-dedication back to traffic enforcement efforts began back in January 2020.”
Ferguson and another motorcycle officer, Martin Donahue, were officially reassigned to the unit with the hopes of adding a third officer.
“Ultimately, I think we are going to shoot for trying to get four full-time motor officers and eventually have one sergeant overseeing the unit,” he said.
The department’s stringent hiring process is one of the reasons rebuilding the traffic unit has been slow going.
A 2019 ballot question allowed for up to 142 sworn personnel for the Police Department, up 18 from 124. Last month, Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said the department was at 127 officers with a goal to get to 130 by the end of 2020.
MONITORING GRAND JUNCTION TRAFFIC TRENDS
Ferguson tracks the number of complaints that come in from different sources. One particular area of town, Seventh Street between Grand and North Avenue, has continued to be a problem area as a number of nearby residents and drivers have reached out about excessive speeding.
“Typically, we are not in a position where we are going to hide behind a tree or a sign to jump out on people. That’s not what we do,” Ferguson said. “If we’re visible out there and we end up not writing any tickets in an area, that’s just fine.”
He said officers and other police equipment are being used for high-visibility enforcement along that stretch of Seventh Street.
“We have residents up there that are continuously complaining about speeders, so we go out there and we are visible,” Ferguson said. “Whether it’s mobile moving radar-type of traffic enforcement or stationary with a laser, we try to direct our enforcement efforts toward those complaints.”
That presence is intended to correct behavior, Ferguson said, getting motorists to “notice and say, hey there are officers out here, I better slow down.”
Ferguson said that school zones are always a hot spot for traffic enforcement, and he’s been getting increased complaints for North Avenue.
“I was in a school zone this morning and wrote several tickets,” he said on Sept. 18. “We just recently received additional complaint areas for North Avenue, so we will be coming in tonight and working increased enforcement later after our normal shift hours, just to address those concerns.”
Speeding is one of the most frequent kind of complaints the police receive.
“Several times a day, whether I’m having a coffee break or I’ll have drivers that I’ve stopped actually tell about speeding they saw,” Ferguson said. “Traffic complaints come through our traffic complaint line or our Fix It Line, and we read the You Said It columns in the paper.”
However, Ferguson uses data to make patrol decisions. The data is meant to make informed choices rather than being too reactionary, which can mean not rushing to move resources around just because of an accident.
On Aug. 18, police responded to a pedestrian and vehicle crash at Independent Avenue and U.S. Highway 6&50. Eight days later, another serious wreck delayed traffic at the intersection for several hours.
Ferguson determined those two incidents did not require concentrated patrol.
“You look at it and say, hey we’ve had two bad incidents or crashes at that intersection in a small amount of time frame ... It’s not that intersection itself, it’s not the signal control, it’s not the striping on the roadway, it’s not lack of increased patrol in that area ... those things happen,” Ferguson said.
Those two crashes in such a short period of time were considered to be more of a “one off type of a situation,” rather than a frequent occurrence that demanded more attention.
“We look at the amount of complaints versus those two crashes. We look at how those crashes occurred and what was involved leading up to each,” he said.
TRAFFIC RULES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Basic traffic rules, as well as street design, play a role in monitoring local roadways.
Over the years, with knowledge of Grand Junction roads, Ferguson has provided key input on projects being proposed.
He’s been repeatedly asked to weigh in on raising the speed limit on Riverside Parkway from its typical 40 mph to 45 or 50 mph.
“With a very limited shoulder that exists on that roadway, vehicles don’t have much room to pull over when they are broken down or when we are conducting traffic stops,” he said.
He looked at the stopping time it would take to avoid somebody who is pulled over on the side of the road and hanging out into the travel lanes when making his decision.
“That’s why twice since Riverside Parkway was built that’s been looked at, and that’s why the speed limit has stayed at 40 mph,” he said.
And it’s not just residents looking to keep their neighborhood streets safe. The business community has a vested interest in sound traffic control and often reaches out to local authorities.
Brandon Stam, executive director of the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority, said the DDA has worked with the city through a number of traffic complaints over the years.
“Ours are usually related to design issues related to downtown,” he said.
Stam said work done to Main Street is an example of that after it was widened and made more safe for pedestrian traffic.
“It was more prone to speeding and felt much less comfortable for walking and cycling,” he said.
Work was done to make the street pedestrian-friendly, giving Main Street more of a downtown feel.
In these instances, as with Riverside Parkway, law enforcement is just one voice in major infrastructure changes.
Stam said Fourth Street and Fifth Street off the Interstate 70 Business Loop are another area they are looking at now.
“We’ve heard complaints from businesses and the public that it is an unsafe crossing for pedestrians,” Stam said.
The DDA is working with the city, looking at different designs for those streets, including making them two-way streets.