When Interstate 70 closed through Glenwood Canyon for two weeks because of the Grizzly Creek Fire this month, it created a bottleneck of traffic on alternate routes between the Western Slope and Front Range.
Fortunately, after the interstate reopened Monday, those issues on alternate routes have subsided. Even more fortunately, those issues didn’t cause major schedule delays for projects such as the Colorado Highway 13 reconstruction north of Rifle.
The project, which began in June 2019 and is estimated to cost $16.9 million, is aimed at widening a 5-mile stretch of the highway about 16 miles north of Rifle heading to Meeker.
The road wasn’t closed as a fire alternative, but Colorado Department of Transportation recommended that motorists not take that route. It was closed to commercial truck traffic.
“The project was impacted by having work suspended for two weeks while I-70 was closed,” said CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher. “The contractor expects to complete the work on schedule, which is in November 2020.”
The project resumed this week as concrete work began Wednesday.
Another route with heavy traffic it was ill-equipped to handle was Independence Pass on Colorado Highway 82.
Independence Pass was initially closed along with I-70 because of frequent accidents and traffic jams on the winding, often narrow two-lane road.
Independence Pass was ultimately reopened; however, the road was still packed with cars, leading to flaggers being implemented by CDOT.
After I-70 reopened, though, Independence Pass traffic decreased significantly. Thatcher said traffic is now going smoothly with numbers comparable to any other late August.
“We still have people in place to flag if necessary, but we are not currently needing flaggers because it hasn’t been necessary,” Thatcher said.